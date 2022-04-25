Advertisement

Residents in Fortuna hunkering down as power out for at least a week

Generators being used in Fortuna
Generators being used in Fortuna(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORTUNA, N.D. (KUMV) - The latest winter storm destroyed hundreds of power lines in northwest North Dakota. Larger cities like Williston and Watford City recently had power restored, but smaller towns may still be waiting a while for the electricity to come back.

The small town of Fortuna is now littered with the sound of generators as people look for ways to keep their houses warm.

“With the temperature being 32 degrees, it was the worst-case scenario for anything like this. If it had been four degrees warmer or four degrees colder, it would have been ok,” said John Halvorsen.

Sheridan Electric Cooperative powers the community. Extensive damage to power lines west of town has officials predicting it may be a week or longer before they get power back.

“Rural electric employees are hard working. They’re going to get us power as fast as they can,” said Richard Larsen.

While some have left to places with electricity, the ones still in Fortuna are working together to make the best of the worst situation.

“There’s nothing you can do about it, it’s Mother Nature. We’re all working together up here as much as we can to pull everything together and make sure everyone has what they need. We’ll make it through it; this is what we do. We’re North Dakotans,” said Halvorsen.

With the local gas pumps without power, residents will have to travel to either Crosby or Plentywood to get fuel to keep the generators running.

Sheridan Electric predicts more than 500 poles are down throughout their coverage area.

