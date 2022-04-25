Advertisement

Red Cross warming centers opening in Crosby and Willison due to power outages

Broken power poles
Broken power poles(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The American Red Cross is pitching in to help those impacted by the storm in northwest North Dakota.

Red Cross partners are opening warming centers with food and water in Crosby and Williston due to extensive power outages.

“If it’s rain, or flooding, or tornados, or blizzards, any of those, we are prepared to assist folks when they need it,” said David Schoeneck, external relations for American Red Cross, Minnesota and Dakotas.

If you need a safe, warm place to go, contact your local sheriff or emergency manager.

The Red Cross is also prepared for flooding along the Red River. They’re now assisting in the Crimson, MN area.

