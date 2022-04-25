Powers Lake residents band together amid power outages, storm cleanup

POWERS LAKE, N.D. (KMOT) – Residents across North Dakota are recovering from another round of spring storms this weekend.

Some residents in the Powers Lake area have been without power for more than two days.

After being snowed in and without power for more than 16 hours, residents in Powers Lake are just now getting out and starting their clean-up efforts from this weekend’s massive blizzard. Sara Erickson said she’s been without power or water for close to 48 hours.

“We just put buckets under our gutters yesterday and we got some water to use our bathrooms and that was an extra bonus,” said Erickson.

Luckily, she has family nearby that has power.

“Our roads finally opened this morning, so we came to town, and we are headed to my mom and dad’s to get a shower there,” said Erickson.

Other residents said power has been on and off again since the storm hit Saturday.

“We did get power back on, late last night. It’s off again now, the understanding is it should be for a short time now,” said Jarret Van Berkom, a Powers Lake resident.

Despite the power outages, residents are coming together.

“Making sure all our parishioners are okay, making sure they all have power, water, doing what we can to help them,” said Bryan Quigley, a Powers Lake pastor and Kenmare resident.

Offering help to anyone in need.

“I always tell people in town, if whatever you need, call the police department we will come out and we will help you in any way we can. If that means sitting in our patrol car for a little bit and warming up, that’s fine by me,” said Powers Lake Police Chief Bryton Allard.

The focus now is for plows to come clear out city and country streets to make sure residents can get in and out of their homes, as well as hoping that power stays on long enough for residents to come into town to get any supplies they need as well as gas.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.