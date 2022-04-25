Advertisement

Photos from the storm: our favorite SkySpy Photos from the weekend blizzard

April 22-24 Storm SkySpy Photos
April 22-24 Storm SkySpy Photos(KFYR)
By Jacob Morse
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A strong weekend storm brought blizzard conditions to western North Dakota and eastern Montana as well as thunderstorms and tornado warnings to the eastern part of the Peace Garden State. While substantial moisture fell across much of the region, the storm also created headaches with freezing rain, strong winds, and power outages.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the storm that our viewers submitted. View all of the photos we have received and submit your own at www.skyspyphotos.com.

Snow drift at the door 10 miles northeast of Baker, MT Sunday morning
Snow drift at the door 10 miles northeast of Baker, MT Sunday morning(none)
Downed power lines for over a mile on Sunday morning 5 miles NE of Crosby
Downed power lines for over a mile on Sunday morning 5 miles NE of Crosby(Jenna B.)
Saturday late afternoon - north of Watford City. Thorne family taking care of their cattle. CJ...
Saturday late afternoon - north of Watford City. Thorne family taking care of their cattle. CJ is carrying calves to a horse trailer to warm them up. Casen helped dry them off.(Calli Thorne)
Ice in Saint Anthony at sunset at the KFYR-TV transmitter site
Ice in Saint Anthony at sunset at the KFYR-TV transmitter site(Jaden Hertz)
Ice Crystals in the Sunset at the KFYR-TV transmitter site in Saint Anthony
Ice Crystals in the Sunset at the KFYR-TV transmitter site in Saint Anthony(Jaden Hertz)
Thick ice accumulated on the branches in Saint Anthony
Thick ice accumulated on the branches in Saint Anthony(Jaden Hertz)
Freezing rain before the blizzard. 8:04am, Saturday, April 23rd - Fairfield, ND
Freezing rain before the blizzard. 8:04am, Saturday, April 23rd - Fairfield, ND(Jesse Romanyshyn)
Lightning before the blizzard. North Dickinson Thursday night.
Lightning before the blizzard. North Dickinson Thursday night.(Lukas Leo)
Tree falls on a greenhouse in south Bismarck. Sometime during the early morning of April 23.
Tree falls on a greenhouse in south Bismarck. Sometime during the early morning of April 23.(Jody Vetter)
Lots of pea size hail early Friday morning in NW Mandan
Lots of pea size hail early Friday morning in NW Mandan(Keila Eisenbeis)
Williston Main Street 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Williston Main Street 1:30 p.m. Saturday(Mandy Hansen)
Branches broken by the weight of the ice and power of the wind. Saturday in Dickinson.
Branches broken by the weight of the ice and power of the wind. Saturday in Dickinson.(Ron Baer)
Fallen Branches in Richardton on Saturday afternoon
Fallen Branches in Richardton on Saturday afternoon(Camden Hoff)
Icy mess Saturday afternoon in New Leipzig
Icy mess Saturday afternoon in New Leipzig(Suanne Kallis)
Snow drifts in Dickinson Sunday morning
Snow drifts in Dickinson Sunday morning(none)
Heavy snow damaging many trees. 10 miles north of Dickinson Sunday morning
Heavy snow damaging many trees. 10 miles north of Dickinson Sunday morning(none)
Lots of snow in Killdeer Sunday morning
Lots of snow in Killdeer Sunday morning(Stephanie Bren)
Robin in the storm in Minot
Robin in the storm in Minot(Bill Vinje)
Icy conditions grounded this Eared Grebe. Doug released him at Patterson Lake after the...
Icy conditions grounded this Eared Grebe. Doug released him at Patterson Lake after the blizzard was over.(Doug Hanson)
Tree branches encased in ice at Lake Metigoshe Monday morning
Tree branches encased in ice at Lake Metigoshe Monday morning(Mary Bullinger)
Our entire farm is covered in ice. We have lost many trees from the weight of the ice. Sunday...
Our entire farm is covered in ice. We have lost many trees from the weight of the ice. Sunday morning on our farm south of Minot in the South Prairie area.(Tania Novak)
Ice on the branches in Saint Anthony
Ice on the branches in Saint Anthony(Jaden Hertz)

