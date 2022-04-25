Photos from the storm: our favorite SkySpy Photos from the weekend blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A strong weekend storm brought blizzard conditions to western North Dakota and eastern Montana as well as thunderstorms and tornado warnings to the eastern part of the Peace Garden State. While substantial moisture fell across much of the region, the storm also created headaches with freezing rain, strong winds, and power outages.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the storm that our viewers submitted. View all of the photos we have received and submit your own at www.skyspyphotos.com.

Snow drift at the door 10 miles northeast of Baker, MT Sunday morning (none)

Downed power lines for over a mile on Sunday morning 5 miles NE of Crosby (Jenna B.)

Saturday late afternoon - north of Watford City. Thorne family taking care of their cattle. CJ is carrying calves to a horse trailer to warm them up. Casen helped dry them off. (Calli Thorne)

Ice in Saint Anthony at sunset at the KFYR-TV transmitter site (Jaden Hertz)

Ice Crystals in the Sunset at the KFYR-TV transmitter site in Saint Anthony (Jaden Hertz)

Thick ice accumulated on the branches in Saint Anthony (Jaden Hertz)

Freezing rain before the blizzard. 8:04am, Saturday, April 23rd - Fairfield, ND (Jesse Romanyshyn)

Lightning before the blizzard. North Dickinson Thursday night. (Lukas Leo)

Tree falls on a greenhouse in south Bismarck. Sometime during the early morning of April 23. (Jody Vetter)

Lots of pea size hail early Friday morning in NW Mandan (Keila Eisenbeis)

Williston Main Street 1:30 p.m. Saturday (Mandy Hansen)

Branches broken by the weight of the ice and power of the wind. Saturday in Dickinson. (Ron Baer)

Fallen Branches in Richardton on Saturday afternoon (Camden Hoff)

Icy mess Saturday afternoon in New Leipzig (Suanne Kallis)

Snow drifts in Dickinson Sunday morning (none)

Heavy snow damaging many trees. 10 miles north of Dickinson Sunday morning (none)

Lots of snow in Killdeer Sunday morning (Stephanie Bren)

Robin in the storm in Minot (Bill Vinje)

Icy conditions grounded this Eared Grebe. Doug released him at Patterson Lake after the blizzard was over. (Doug Hanson)

Tree branches encased in ice at Lake Metigoshe Monday morning (Mary Bullinger)

Our entire farm is covered in ice. We have lost many trees from the weight of the ice. Sunday morning on our farm south of Minot in the South Prairie area. (Tania Novak)

Ice on the branches in Saint Anthony (Jaden Hertz)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.