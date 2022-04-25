Advertisement

ND to seek two emergency disaster declarations from Feds

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With extreme winter weather impacting much of North Dakota this month, state officials are looking to the federal government for help.

Gov. Doug Burgum is seeking not one, but two emergency declarations from President Joe Biden. The Department of Emergency Services is drafting separate declaration proposals, one for the days-long blizzard that began on April 12, another for the storm that struck the western portion of the state this weekend.

There has to be more than $1.3 million in damage for an emergency to be declared. The governor’s office says there wasn’t substantial damage done to the state during April 12 blizzard, but the cost of snow removal might have reached that amount. The governor’s office anticipates the damage caused by this weekend’s storm, especially to power lines, will reach that amount.

Once submitted, the president will choose to grant a disaster declaration in a matter of days to weeks. We’ll have more on this story as it progresses.

