Morse Code of Weather: how to properly measure snow and where official observing sites are located

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With more snow on the way for some this weekend, you may have the opportunity to go out and measure how much snow fell in your yard. But, there are some important guidelines to remember to ensure the most accurate measurement possible.

Unlike most other current conditions, we cannot measure snow autonomously. It’s a task that needs to be done manually by a person going out with a ruler or yardstick.

This results in fewer measurements across the region compared to other weather-related variables, such as temperature, dew point, rainfall, and wind speed. Those can be measured at Automated Surface Observing Systems, or ASOS, sites which are located at airports all across the country and in North Dakota.

ASOS at the Bismarck Airport (NWS)

So if snow cannot be measured autonomously, then where are the official locations that measure snow manually? National Weather Service offices are the first answer. In our region, the National Weather Service offices in Bismarck and Grand Forks, North Dakota as well as in Glasgow, Montana measure snow. National Weather Service employees measure snow every six hours to prevent compaction during a snowstorm, and they do it using a snowboard and a measuring stick. A snowboard is basically a white rectangle placed on the ground made of plastic (you can make one at home out of plywood that is painted white). The white color is to prevent any melting of the snow, as pavement or concrete surfaces can be warmer from absorbing sunlight and, therefore, melt some of the snow that falls. A snowboard also gives you a flat surface to measure the snow on because grassy surfaces can sometimes inflate snow totals with the snow stacking up on top of the blades of grass.

Snow board used by National Weather Service Bismarck to measure snow (KFYR)

An easy snowboard you can make at home is a piece of plywood pained white (KFYR)

If you do not have a snow board at home, a flat, grassy, open area is going to be your best bet to measure the snow and make sure that you’re far away from any structures/buildings and not measuring a snow drift. You should take several measurements in the area and then average them out so that you don’t accidentally just take the measurement from a snow drift.

Six basic steps for measuring snow properly (National Weather Service)

When you have snow accumulations, be sure sure to send your measurements in to the First Warn Weather Team or to the National Weather Service!

We greatly appreciate your reports from the public, but the official reporting sites across the state are the places that we need to use to break any weather records. These official reporting sites are at the National Weather Service offices in Glasgow, Bismarck and Grand Forks, as well as cooperative observing sites, which are located in various cities through the region including the major cities of Dickinson, Minot, Williston, and Fargo. Trained observers record snowfall at these cooperative observing sites and report their measurements to the National Weather Service. Contact your closest National Weather Service office if you are interested in becoming a cooperative observer.

CoCoRaHS (the Community Cooperative Rain, Hail, & Snow network) is a way to send in daily rain and snow reports that’s not as involved as the process is to become a cooperative observer. Visit this link for more information, as CoCoRaHS reports are also very valuable to meteorologists: https://www.weather.gov/bis/cocorahs_main

CoCoRaHS North Dakota (CoCoRaHS)

