Advertisement

Minot Police identify victim in homicide

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police have identified the victim in last week’s fatal shooting in the city’s northwest side as 22-year-old Alexander Eckert, of Minot.

Police said Eckert was found with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not publicly identified a suspect in the case. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the police at 701-852-0111.

UPDATED: Minot Police Department investigates fatal shooting Friday morning

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver
I-94
UPDATE: I-94 reopens from Mandan to Glendive
Power Outages
Thousands without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana
Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power

Latest News

Longtime Sanford physical therapist plans to retire, will remain active with GABR
38 year of helping children
Divide, Williams counties declare state of emergency as thousands remain without power
Keeping food fresh during power outages
Keeping food fresh during power outages; SNAP reimbursements available
ND to seek two emergency disaster declarations from Feds