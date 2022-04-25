Minot Police identify victim in homicide

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police have identified the victim in last week’s fatal shooting in the city’s northwest side as 22-year-old Alexander Eckert, of Minot.

Police said Eckert was found with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not publicly identified a suspect in the case. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the police at 701-852-0111.

