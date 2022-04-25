Advertisement

Minot-area chiropractors see increase in shovel related back injuries

Minot-area chiropractors
Minot-area chiropractors(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – After the recent major winter storms, chiropractors in Minot like Premier Chiropractic said they have seen an increase in back-related injuries due to shoveling.

The medical office has seen more people come in with strains, sprains, or disc-related pain.

Dr. Cody Haugen with Premier Chiropractic said because the snow was so heavy and wet, people had to use a lot more force and exceed their body’s capacity, leading to injury.

Also, not using similar type back muscles before shoveling can cause issues.

“When you go to shovel, if you haven’t been doing anything like dead lifting or the hinge pattern or some split squat type of stuff and you go out and do a bunch of shoveling, that’s when the body can’t handle that whole amount of snow so then sometimes your back gets tight. You get strains, sprains,” said Haugen.

Haugen said the best way to avoid injury when shoveling would be to maybe do some core exercises before, keep the spine in neutral, and try to not to shovel as large of a load at once.

