Maroon 5 coming to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Popular band Maroon 5, headlined by Adam Levine, is coming to Fargo.

The group will perform at the FARGODOME on Friday, Aug. 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29.

In a press release for the concert announcement, it says, “To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, over 80 million in album sales, 450 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. Maroon 5 reach an audience of 52 million-plus monthly Spotify listeners.”

Maroon 5 will also be at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN on Saturday, Aug. 13.

