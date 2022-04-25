Mandan mother receives successful transplant after pregnancy, speaks to kidney donation

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - In the United States, more than 100,000 people are waiting for kidney transplants, according to the National Kidney Foundation. In North Dakota, about 20 people receive a new kidney each year.

Three years ago, Ting Liang moved to Mandan to raise a family with her husband. But when she was having her baby, she received unwelcome news: she had severe anemia and her kidneys were failing.

“I didn’t know whether I could keep the baby or not,” said Liang.

She began dialysis. Three times a week for hours each day.

“I didn’t really have too much life quality. Every day you feel very drowsy,” said Liang.

She was on the waiting list for a kidney transplant.

“The kidney is tested on a long list of patients to see who will match the kidney. Usually, the kidney is put on ice or on a pump to preserve it,” said Dr. Nadim Koleilat, director of the transplant program at Sanford.

Often, organ donations take several years.

“Because the number of donors in the country are much lower than what the demand is. It’s like a supply and demand. So, we need lots of kidneys, more kidneys. Especially with COVID, donations went down a lot,” said Dr. Koleilat.

Liang received a new kidney much faster than she expected -- in about six months -- from a deceased donor.

“The change emotionally was at least I have a hope that I can live 10 years at least, see my baby grow up. Things like that,” said Liang.

“That’s one of the reasons I went into kidney transplant. You know, in surgery a patient comes to you he has a problem with the kidney he has cancer you remove it, that’s fine. But transplant involves lots of people around the patient, the family, the relatives, the friends. So, it’s great to see the smile on his face, on her face, or on the faces of the family members,” said Dr. Koleilat.

Sanford also utilizes a kidney paired donation system if you are not an exact match for a loved one.

“In fact, we had that done once. A donor came to us, we removed the kidney and sent it to Michigan. They sent us a kidney from Michigan to this recipient,” said Dr. Koleilat.

Dr. Koleilat and Liang say there are benefits to living kidney donations.

“I was thinking if you can give this great love to other people, it’s really saving someone’s family, saving someone’s life,” said Liang.

Kidney transplants have benefits and risks. An alternative to transplant for someone with kidney failure is dialysis for life.

One year since her transplant, Liang is doing well and enjoying time with her husband and baby.

For more information on organ donation visit: A Guide to Kidney Donation | Sanford Health.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.