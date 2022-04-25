Longtime Sanford physical therapist plans to retire, will remain active with GABR

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is Saturday. The stationary bike race raises money that’s used to purchase medical equipment, make home modifications and help with travel expenses for families of children with cerebral palsy.

This year marks the 26th annual race.

Judy Bahe has been a part of the race since day one.

For 38 years, Bahe has been helping kids.

“I’m a physical therapist and manager for Children’s Therapies here at Sanford,” she explained.

For 26 years, she has also been a part of the Great American Bike Race.

“It’s been fun to watch that grow over the years,” Bahe said.

Bahe has done it all – from biking, to helping others keep track of their miles, offering verbal encouragement and raising money. GABR is an event near and dear to her heart.

“It’s so important,” she said. “Seeing some of the equipment that the kids get healthy even pay some of those bills so then the family has money to do something else as a family group, you know, makes a difference for those families.”

“It’s so fun to watch her on race day because you see how much joy that her career has brought her and that those relationships and friendships have brought her,” said Jackie Mrachek, a physical therapist at Children’s Therapies.

Now, it’s time for Bahe to say goodbye to the career she’s loved for nearly four decades. Bahe will retire at the end of May. Her coworkers say Bahe will be hard to replace.

“Her skills are superior to anything I ever could imagine becoming. It’s amazing. It’s been a gift to work with her,” said Mrachek, who will take over for Bahe when she retires.

“I’ll always be here,” said Bahe as she pointed to a sign outside her office. “I sponsored this room through donations to the foundation.”

Proof that this has been more than just a job for Bahe. Her work here has touched the lives of hundreds of families, and in turn, they’ve forever changed her life. Now, even in retirement, a little piece of her will always be here.

Organizers hope to raise $355,000 this year.

GABR will be held at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m.

You can learn more at sanfordhealthfoundation.org.

