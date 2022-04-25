Food safety for power outages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health experts remind you that if you are experiencing a power outage, to keep the doors to your fridge and freezer closed.

If you do that, the food in your freezer will remain safe for 48 hours. Perishable food in your fridge remains safe for 4 hours.

Experts say to use a temperature gauge to make sure your foods stay below 40 degrees. If it goes above that they say to throw your food out after four hours. You can also pack snow or ice into ziplock bags to help keep your foods cold.

Health experts also say if you’re in doubt, to throw the food out.

