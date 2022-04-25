Flooding possible in western ND, likely in eastern ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This time last year, North Dakota was in the midst of a historic drought. After two severe winter storms in as many weeks, parts of the state have been transformed into a totally different scenario.

The western and eastern parts of the state are facing different outlooks regarding flooding. In the west, experts don’t expect to see much flooding. In the east, some are predicting the Red River of the North at Oslo will come within a foot of its record high, set in 1997. But just because there isn’t flood forecasting in the west, that doesn’t mean the situation couldn’t change.

“Just about every stream in North Dakota right now is probably primed for high water because we’ve saturated the soils in the last several days. So, I’m going to be keeping a really close eye on the storm system that’s due in later this week, because where it sets up and how it sets up is really going to be the driving factor going into this coming weekend and early next week,” said Allen Schlag, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Allen Schlag expects if there is flooding in western North Dakota, it’ll likely be along smaller streams. The Missouri River likely won’t flood. For those smaller streams that might flood, he anticipates it would be overland or minor flooding.

