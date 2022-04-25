Divide, Williams counties declare state of emergency as thousands remain without power

CROSBY, N.D. - Officials in northwest North Dakota are declaring a state of emergency as many still remain without power.

Hundreds of power lines are down as the blizzard covered them in ice and snow.

Officials say Divide County is virtually without power as people wait in line downtown for generators being sent in from Bismarck, Minot and Williston.

(kfyr)

With potential weeks without power, officials are making plans to help the region.

