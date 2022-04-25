Candidate bows out of Minot City Council race, citing possible conflict of interest

MINOT, N.D. – One of the candidates who had been vying for a seat on the Minot City Council announced Monday they would be withdrawing from the race, two weeks after qualifying for a spot on the ballot.

Darrik Trudell’s campaign chair sent out a release Monday indicating a ‘potential conflict of interest with his current position as a Special Agent with the Department of Homeland Security.’

The campaign chair said Trudell had initially been cleared by the department’s Ethics Division to run, but they withdrew their approval upon further review.

Trudell studied social work at Minot State University, and previously worked as a Parole and Probation Officer with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, as well as the United States Secret Service.

Incumbents Mark Jantzer, Lisa Olson, and Paul Pitner, as well as Zach Raknerud remain in the race. The election is June 14.

Your News Leader reached out to the City of Minot to find out if Trudell’s name would remain on the ballot, despite him withdrawing. The city said it is looking into the matter and plans to get back to us with more details.

