Bismarck High wrestling duo to compete at World Team Trials in Las Vegas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ben DeForest and LJ Araujo have already made names for themselves at Bismarck High as both have claimed state titles respectively. And they’ve done so as being some of the younger guys on the team. Deforest is just a freshman and Araujo is a sophomore.

Now they’re taking their talents to the big stage as both will compete for Matpac wrestling in the USA wrestling world team trials set to begin on April 30th in Las Vegas.

DeForest and Araujo will be in the under 17 division, otherwise known as the cadet division.

And they each will be in the freestyle competition that lasts from the 30th through May 1st.

Each wrestler says it will be a good opportunity for them to face bigger competition in hopes of landing a spot on the world team.

“Well, it’s exciting because first off if I made the team then I’d be going to Italy, I believe, Rome to compete for the United States there which would be awesome, I think. That’s kind of what’s the most exciting thing. Also, to get competition with guys because I just like competing,” said Araujo.

“Go wrestle the best guys in the country and see how I compare against them. In North Dakota, you don’t really get to see how you are against other kids in the country, but going here is going to be really sweet. See how you compare against them,” added DeForest.

Leading Araujo and Deforest into Las Vegas will be Joe Schumacher. Schumacher says he’s been mostly teaching the two how to prepare for freestyle and Greco style.

“The top and bottom aspect is a lot different as far as, like in folk style you have to get away on top and bottom. And guys tried to hold you down as you get away, it’s a lot more difficult to get away from guys there. Where in freestyle and Greco if you just get taken down, you must defend and turn from anywhere from 10 to 15 seconds. So, if we can fight that turn off for 10 to 15 seconds, it’s going to give us an opportunity to win matches,” said Schumacher.

Araujo and Deforest are vying to be the sixth and seventh guys from the Matpac to make the team.

