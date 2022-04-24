Troumbly’s Double OT goal helps Bobcats even up series with Norsemen

ST. CLOUD, MN (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bobcats and St. Cloud Norsemen battled late into the night on Saturday, as it would take two overtime periods to crown a winner in game two of their best of five game series.

Michael Neumeier would get the road team going in the 1st period, as he scored just under seven minutes into the opening frame.

Then it would stay that way until late in the 3rd, as Max Strand tied the game up for the Norsemen

Finally, over 14 minutes into double OT, Ben Troumbly lights the lamp as the Bobcats even up the series at one game apiece.

Now the series shifts to Bismarck as the Bobcats will have home ice for the next two games.

That begins Friday as the VFW Sports Center plays host. Puck drop for game three is set for 7:15 p.m.

