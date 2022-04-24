Advertisement

Thousands without power thoughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume

Power poles and lines knocked down due to ice, heavy snow, and wind
Power poles and lines knocked down due to ice, heavy snow, and wind(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - As another April blizzard moves through the state, snow plow operators and electricians are working to clean up the damage left behind.

As of Sunday morning, thousands are still without power according to various utility companies. Crews attempted to restore downed power lines Saturday night but were pulled back due to hazardous road conditions.

Utility companies are back out Sunday morning coordinating with officials, who said plow trucks are getting stuck due to the weight of and depth of the snow.

Officials throughout the region are warning the public to stay home to allow first responders and other crews time to clean up.

There has been no estimated time for when the power will return.

