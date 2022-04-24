Richland County Emergency Managers discusses preparing for power outages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, nearly 6,000 customers are without power across western North Dakota and eastern Montana.

According to Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson, crews will pull out of northwest North Dakota because trucks are stuck and visibility is poor. Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative also pulled crews due to unsafe conditions and impassable roads.

Richland County Emergency Manager Brandon Roth said people should prepare Saturday.

”Some of the best things that people can do to kind of prep for that is keep there’s homes closed up, limit going outside and opening up freezers and stuff like that just to try and retain as much heat,” said Richland County emergency manager Brandon Roth.

MDU crews will continue working in the Beach and Wibaux area for now. Hanson said crews plan to reconvene at 6 a.m. tomorrow and head back out.

