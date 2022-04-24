Power returns to some in Williston, but more work ahead

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Power is slowly returning to Williston.

MDU customers told Your News Leader power has been restored in various parts of town around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Most of the city lost power by Sunday morning due to another April blizzard, which downed hundreds of power lines.

Crews for various utilities continue to work on restoring power, with additional people coming from Bismarck and Dickinson to assist in the effort.

There has been no estimated timeline on when power will be restored for everyone, as officials said the damage throughout the region is “extensive,” and it may even take days to repair.

