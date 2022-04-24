North Dakota Outdoors: state’s wildlife during the recent blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson tells us how our state’s wildlife fared during the recent spring blizzard across much of the state.

The winter months weren’t horrible for North Dakota’s wildlife, preparing them for a recent historic spring blizzard that hammered much of the state.

“We came into it with pretty good body condition in most of the state as far as wildlife goes because the winter hadn’t been that tough on them yet. And so, that’s really what you look at when you look at spring blizzards coming in for wildlife,” said NDGF wildlife division chief Casey Anderson.

Wildlife species native to North Dakota typically do better during spring blizzards.

“Like a sharptail grouse, for example, feathers all the way down on their feet. But when you talk about pheasants and things like that that aren’t native to the area, these things can kind of catch them off guard because they had started to disperse out of maybe their normal winter cover,” said Anderson.

It’s pretty early in the year for a lot of birds to start nesting.

“We probably had some Canada geese and some turkeys that had initiated nests. We may lose a nest here or there that they’ve started, but they should be enough time for them to re-nest,” said Anderson.

This is the time of year when many birds are migrating through our state, too.

“The snow started coming, you could see them if you had a break in the clouds, they were moving and getting to a different area. Now some of your smaller migrants that really kind of move into an area and settle, songbirds and things like that, they’ll probably be some loss from this type of blizzard to some of those,” said Anderson.

With lingering drought conditions heading into winter, the moisture was a blessing for habitat conditions.

“We don’t have a lot of residual cover on the ground. And so, yeah, we’re going to get a good start to maybe get some more nesting habitat and things like that on the landscape. And obviously just the quality of feed sources, forage and things like that coming into spring as it greens up is going to be much better than it was last year,” said Anderson.

Anderson said deer also likely fared well because of warmer temperatures and some areas were kept open by strong winds.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.