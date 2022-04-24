Advertisement

North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver

File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after a drunk driver hit a North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle with the trooper inside, according to the patrol.

The crash happened after 1 a.m. Sunday while the trooper was at the road closure gate west of Mandan on I-94.

According to a spokesperson with the NDHP, the trooper saw the vehicle coming fast and moved the squad car to avoid a direct head-on crash and was side swiped. The drunk driver then drove through the road closure gates.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Department arrested the driver for DUI.

This incident is still under investigation by Morton County and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

