Minot AFB Gate Guards work through storm

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base((U.S. Air Force photo by Airman )
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Guards were stationed at the Minot Air Force Base Gate throughout the blizzard last week.

Someone had to stay on watch over the main entrance to the facility even with the roads closed and limited visibility. Three airmen took turns over the course of thirty-six hours to watch the approach to the base.

“Without relief. They stayed there, they slept on the floor while one person monitored the traffic, not that there was any traffic, but just in case there was traffic coming inbound,” said Master Sgt. Jonathan Calo, Security Forces Flight Chief.

It’s just one of the jobs that security forces need to do regardless of the weather to keep our troops safe.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

