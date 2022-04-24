McKenzie man installs solar panels to power woodworking operation

MCKENZIE, N.D. (KFYR) - In recognition of Earth Day, the United States Department of Agriculture is investing almost 35 million dollars in climate-smart infrastructure in the form of loans and grants for rural, North Dakota communities. One man east of Bismarck obtained a grant to install solar panels to power his woodworking shop.

Underneath the hoop where he first learned to play basketball, Jamie Zins practices his craft.

”I just gravitated toward it and kept moving with it. Woodworking seemed to be in my path and I just kept going with it,” said Zins.

Jamie owns Jamie Zins Woodworking, which he has operated out of the old McKenzie schoolhouse since he bought the building in 2004.

”It’s been very useful and it brings back memories when I walk through every room, from when I was a kid,” said Zins.

He received a $10,000 grant from the USDA to help him pay for solar panels to power his woodworking operation.

”There are small steps and there are large steps that organizations and communities and individuals can take to reduce their footprint on the environment, but also to put more money in their pocketbooks,” said Erin Oban, state director of USDA Rural Development.

Jamie plans to use the money he saves on energy costs to expand his business, which might not have been possible without the USDA’s help.

”If it wouldn’t have been for the grant and the tax credits, I may not have been able to invest in the solar panel project,” said Zins.

Jamie expects it will take about eight to 10 years to pay off the solar panels.

Rural Development also announced other energy efficiency and infrastructure improvement projects throughout the state, including those in Flasher, Gwinner, Napoleon, and Ellendale.

