Mandan litter clean-up day scheduled for next weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earth Day was last Friday, and the City of Mandan is recognizing it with its ninth annual Mandan Litter Clean-Up Day next weekend.

The City of Mandan Community Beautification Committee is seeking volunteers to pick up litter from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30. The committee is looking for 200 volunteers to collect 400 to 500 bags of trash from ditches along major roadways. Following the clean-up effort, there will be lunch provided by several community sponsors, including Cloverdale Foods and Dan’s Supermarket.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up at cityofmandan.com/register by April 27th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.