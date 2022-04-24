Advertisement

Group submits signatures for change in ND Constitution

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger
North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger(kfyr)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group that wants to change the state constitution to require voter approval of constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% and limit a measure to a single subject is a step closer to bringing the matter to a public vote.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Friday said the sponsoring committee delivered 910 petitions with a claimed 33,624 signatures, just over the 31,000 signatures that must be approved to get the proposed measure on the November ballot.

Jaeger approved the petitions for circulation a year ago. His office has 30 days to determine if the measure qualifies for the ballot.

The citizen-led Protect North Dakota’s Constitution believes the voter threshold for amending the state constitution isn’t high enough. The group said a dozen constitutional amendments proposed since 2010 have been successful. Backers say the measures also often have contained multiple issues.

Citizen initiatives allow residents to bypass lawmakers and get proposed state laws and constitutional amendments on ballots if they gather enough signatures from voters.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Thousands without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana
Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
I-94
UPDATE: I-94 reopens from Mandan to Glendive
Image courtesy: Jody Reinisch
Large crane collapses in Ryder
The rankings, released in 2021, are based on the highest average mid-career salary.
College majors that earn the most money

Latest News

Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power
boiling water for push
Boil water notice for northeast segment of Fort Berthold Reservation
Power returns to some in Williston
Power returns to some in Williston, but more work ahead
DUI cases decrease
DUI cases decrease, assault/homicide/sexually related offense cases increase in 2021 in North Dakota
Mandan clean-up effort
Mandan litter clean-up day scheduled for next weekend