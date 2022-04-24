Advertisement

Four Winds-Minnewaukan standout Jayden Yankton commits to United Tribes

United Tribes Technical College
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mr. Basketball award finalist is making his way to Bismarck.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan standout Jayden Yankton announced his commitment to United Tribes Technical College on Saturday.

Yankton is coming off a season in which he helped lead the Indians to a perfect 2022 campaign as well as the class B state title.

He averaged almost 26 points per game and was a unanimous all-state choice.

