DUI cases decrease, assault/homicide/sexually related offense cases increase in 2021 in North Dakota

By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New cases filed in the North Dakota Supreme Court remain at a 10-year low in 2021. That’s according to the 2021 North Dakota Annual Court Report released this month.

Between 2020 and 2021, most cases filed were civil matters that include family-related appeals and juvenile appeals. Notably, criminal cases of assault, homicide, and sexually related offenses increased in North Dakota by 6% while DUIs decreased by 29%. The most cases filed in district court were filed in the South-Central Judicial District.

While the courts worked to address each case, they also implemented the Rural Attorney Recruitment Program to encourage attorneys to live and practice in rural North Dakota where legal representation is lacking.

Chief Justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court Jon Jensen stated, “the judicial system was able to meet the challenges of high caseloads, understaffing, and a global pandemic.”

