Advertisement

Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center promotes healthy families with annual Family Make and Take

Dakota Children's Advocacy Center
Dakota Children's Advocacy Center(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In honor of child abuse prevention month, the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center helped to promote healthy families with their annual family make and take Saturday.

The event expected around 200 kids. Jane Link, the director of Development and Engagement at the children’s advocacy center, said the activities were designed to help parents and children with their natural emotions.

“We’re just happy for anyone that comes, if there’s something we can help them with through these projects, we’re definitely glad to do that,” said Link.

The Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center will have more events in the future, such as their coffee with a cop and annual golf tournament events.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Man dies following incident with deputy at Mott-Regent Public School
Investigation
Law enforcement is investigating an incident at Mott-Regent School
Power Outages
Thousands without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana
Minot homicide investigation
UPDATED: Minot Police Department investigates fatal shooting Friday morning
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Latest News

Bismarck annual polar plunge
Bismarck annual polar plunge fundraiser held despite cold conditions
Power Outages
Richland County Emergency Managers discusses preparing for power outages
Road closures as of 6:45 p.m. CDT Saturday
I-94 from Dickinson to Glendive, multiple other roads closed due to winter weather
Image courtesy: Jody Reinisch
Large crane collapses in Ryder