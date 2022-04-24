Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center promotes healthy families with annual Family Make and Take

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In honor of child abuse prevention month, the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center helped to promote healthy families with their annual family make and take Saturday.

The event expected around 200 kids. Jane Link, the director of Development and Engagement at the children’s advocacy center, said the activities were designed to help parents and children with their natural emotions.

“We’re just happy for anyone that comes, if there’s something we can help them with through these projects, we’re definitely glad to do that,” said Link.

The Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center will have more events in the future, such as their coffee with a cop and annual golf tournament events.

