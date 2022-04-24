Advertisement

Bismarck annual polar plunge fundraiser held despite cold conditions

By Jasmine Patera
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jumping into frigid water isn’t most people’s average Saturday.

Yet, it’s what 40 people did at Bismarck’s 8th annual polar plunge, a fundraiser to support Special Olympics North Dakota.

“It’s a good cause, and someone’s gotta do it, so you’re freezing for a reason,” said polar plunger Kristen Ternes.

The plungers were definitely freezing, they jumped into water that was around 39 degrees, on an already cold and windy day.

“You kind of black out for a little bit when you hit the water, but it’s definitely a fun feeling after you get out and warm up a little bit,” said polar plunger Lindsay Ahlgrbn.

Although the water itself may not be fun for the plungers, the thousands of dollars they raised together makes up for it. Special Olympics doesn’t charge their athletes, so it relies on these fundraisers to help support them.

“We take care of the athletes as a whole, not just as an athlete. So, if they need dental screenings, they need health screenings, they need mental health, anything like that, we pay for that as well,” said director of development Victor Meza.

For the people taking the plunge next year, hopefully the weather is somewhat better.

Each participant had to raise $75 dollars or more to take the plunge, and some raised up to $3,000.

