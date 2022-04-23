Advertisement

More than a thousand without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana

Courtesy: Becky Zietz(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds people are without power in Sidney and Wibaux, Montana. About 700 customers are without power in Beach and Sentinel Butte, North Dakota. According to Mark Hanson, a spokesperson with Montana-Dakota Utilities, he believes wind gusts may cause transmission line issues.

Hanson said crews are checking power lines and will restore power but travel conditions may slow progress.

Check your power company’s outage map for the latest updates.

