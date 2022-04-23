Recreational marijuana petition to be circulated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There might be a measure on the ballot to legalize recreational marijuana in November.

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved the formatting of a petition to change the state’s constitution to legalize marijuana, which will need about 15,000 valid signatures by July 11th to be placed on the ballot in November.

“The economic benefits of doing this across the country have universally been positive. The reality is that this generates work, this generates tax revenue. Last Legislative session, the North Dakota Legislature had a comprehensive bill that passed the House of Representatives that would’ve done what this measure does. We thought it was time to get it before the voters,” said Mark Friese, treasurer of the sponsoring committee for the proposed ballot measure.

Last year, the state Senate voted down a bill legalizing recreational marijuana. If the sponsoring committee doesn’t receive enough signatures by July 11th, but does so by this time next year, the ballot measure could be placed on the June 2024 ballot or a special election, if one occurs before then. In 2016, voters approved legalization for medical marijuana, but they rejected a recreational measure in 2018.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.