No travel advisory for the City of Dickinson

Dickinson blizzard
Dickinson blizzard(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory for the City of Dickinson.

According to a spokesperson with the NDDOT, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans.

If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1 or visiting https://travel.dot.nd.gov

