Minot Parks team up with DVCC to hold annual ‘Walk a Mile’ indoors

Walk a Mile
Walk a Mile(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The recent inclement weather was not going to stop advocates for victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse to show their support.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot was planning to hold its annual ‘Walk a Mile’ event in an area park, but the weather had other plans.

The Minot Park District stepped up and teamed up with the DVCC to host the walk indoors Friday afternoon, on the concrete walkway around the Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.

The event had enough sponsorships to be free, but donations were always welcome to support the group’s mission.

“We do ‘Walk a Mile’ every year to raise awareness for victims of sexual assault, bringing prevention efforts towards our community, as well as intervention efforts in support, following sexual violence,” said DVCC executive director Jill McDonald.

“For my organization, we rely on DVCC and their expertise every single day. We have so many mutual clients that require just higher-level support from them in their area of expertise,” said Liz Larsen, CEO at Project Bee and community partner of the DVCC.

McDonald said the center is adding a sexual assault nurse to its team, and sponsorships from today’s event will help in their mission.

