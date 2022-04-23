Minot energy council discusses domestic energy production with Sen. Hoeven

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – Keeping U.S. energy domestic was the topic of conversation Friday at the Minot Area Chamber EDC’s energy meeting.

The chamber has had the energy committee for more than a decade to learn and discuss topics that impact the Magic City, including energy production.

While the Bakken region is west of the city, its energy production impacts the whole state and many contractors that work there are based in Minot.

“We like to try to stay on top of what’s happening because it’s important for number one for the nation, it’s important for North Dakota, and it’s also important for northwest North Dakota,” said John MacMartin, the chamber’s president.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., spoke to the committee about keeping production local.

“It’s about bringing down costs, bringing down inflation, bringing down the price at the pump, but think about the other aspects. It’s jobs, economic activity, and national security,” said Hoeven.

During 2019 and the beginning of 2020, North Dakota was producing close to 1.5 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Today, the state is producing close to 1.1 million barrels per day according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.