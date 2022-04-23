Minot Air Force Base staying operational through the blizzards

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – With the current situation around the world it’s as important as ever that the airmen of Minot Air Force Base are ready to go at any hour.

Operator Mike Grady said last week’s storm was the biggest he’s had to fight in his time at the base.

“Just trying to keep it open, cause once you open it up, thirty minutes later it was like you weren’t even there. So you just had to keep going back over it and over it. Pretty much waiting for mother nature, waiting for the wind to stop,” said Mike Grady, Equipment Operator.

Crews worked through the nights of the storm on 12-hour shifts to keep things operational on base.

“We have to keep those roads cleared just in case, even through a blizzard, that we need to start putting munitions on planes and getting planes out to do whatever mission throughout the world,” said Master Sgt. Jonathan Calo, Security Forces Flight Chief.

Even having to close the runway for a little while, but getting it back open in time for troops to return on Friday.

“I think we did very good for the amount of snow, and having a timeline to get that back open for our returning deployers. I think we did an awesome job,” said Grady.

Many were sleeping at work or close by. They stocked up on food, and had spouses cooking or delivering food to the troops at work.

The men and women of the base were gearing up for this weekend’s weather as well.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.