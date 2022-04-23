Mandan hires first full-time female firefighter

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Fire Department recently made history in a big way, they hired their first full-time female fire fighter.

Mersiha Arapovic puts her pants on the same way as her co-workers, one leg at a time. The only difference is she’s the only female firefighter in Mandan, and the first full-time female firefighter in city history. And, it’s an achievement that is not lost on her.

“I’m honored, I’m definitely honored. Its, I didn’t think of it as a big deal, but being here you know and spending so much time with the guys it just felt so natural,” said Arapovic.

Fitting in and keeping pace with her co-workers are just a few of the many reasons she’s an asset for the city.

“She has set the bar extremely high for any female firefighters that want to come into this job and do it. She has no problem keeping up with the guys and doing what they do and it’s just fantastic to have that kind of work ethic and personality around our fire station,” said Battalion Chief Shane Weltikol.

While she admits she has a lot to learn, she does everything the other firefighters do. From keeping the trucks and station clean to maintenancing them and running out to calls. Even though she’s the first full time female firefighter but hopes not to be the last. In Mandan I’m Christa Kiedrowski for your news leader.

Not only does Arapovic work full time as a fire fighter, she’s also going to paramedic school, works part time as a security guard and enjoys many hobbies. It’s safe to say she uses every hour of her day.

