Large crane collapses in Ryder

RYDER, N.D. – A roughly 150-foot-tall crane collapsed Saturday at the site of a grain elevator in Ryder.

Jody Reinisch said the crane went down around 3 p.m. at the TriGen grain elevator, likely due to ice buildup on the crane’s derrick.

He said no one was hurt, and no surrounding property was damaged, though the derrick was damaged.

Reinisch said many electric poles in the Ryder area are also getting knocked out by the storm, leaving some area residents without power.

