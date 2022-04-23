Advertisement

K.E.Y.A. Public Radio tower partially collapses amid strong winds

Images courtesy: Belcourt Fire & Police Departments
Images courtesy: Belcourt Fire & Police Departments(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – A radio tower that’s stood in the Turtle Mountains for nearly a half century collapsed Saturday morning amid strong winds and ice buildup.

The K.E.Y.A. Public Radio tower and antenna in Belcourt came down, roughly a quarter up the tower, according to AJ Laducer, with the Belcourt Fire Department.

Laducer said no one was hurt, though the public is asked to stay away from the area. He said crews arrived on scene and turned power off.

The station posted on its Facebook page that the roughly 47-year-old tower collapsed straight down, rather than fall sideways.

The radio station is used to get emergency information out to the Turtle Mountains. Station management indicated that they are working with their broadcast engineer to get back on the air on low power by next week, and could stream their signal online.

