I-94 from Dickinson to Glendive, multiple other roads closed due to winter weather

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to the Montana border. Montana officials have also closed the interstate from the North Dakota border to Glendive. The NDDOT has not said when I-94 will re-open.

The NDDOT and NDHP have also have closed US Highway 85 from South Dakota to the Canadian border and US Highway 2 from the Montana border to Berthold until further notice due to heavy snow, blowing snow, and near-zero visibility. All roads in northwest North Dakota, near Williston and Watford City, are closed and may be impassable due to severe snow drifts. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions.

Due to the rapidly changing road conditions and extreme winter weather, additional road closures are expected.

Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Montana road conditions map: https://www.511mt.net/

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.