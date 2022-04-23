Cyclebar Bismarck holds class to raise funds for GABR

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is around the corner. People across Bismarck are gearing up to give it their all to participate and raise funds for the cause that helps kids with cerebral palsy and other related conditions.

Cyclebar in Bismarck is putting the pedal to the metal in its effort to help.

Taylor Gawryluk is getting riders ready for one of her most important classes.

“We’re going to be doing something that makes me feel good also while doing good. So I’m very excited that we can give back to the community,” said Cyclebar Bismarck Co-owner Taylor Gawryluk.

Cyclists will be stopping by to sweat it out for the kids. The class on Tuesday, April 26 is dedicated to GABR. Everyone who signs up, will be prompted to donate $20 for the cause.

“We love to raise money for good causes. We love the Bismarck-Mandan area,” said General Sales Manager KJ Thompson.

Their goal is to have a full class of cyclists there to raise as much as they can.

“Just seeing the looks on the kids’ faces knowing they have money to use for whatever they please is also great. So, I totally understand. I’m helping people help other people,” said Thompson.

The owners say Cyclebar plans to look for other ways to give back in the future.

You can sign up until the class begins as long as there’s seats available. Visit cycelbar.com and click on the “Bismarck” location for more information on how to sign up.

