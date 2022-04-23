Advertisement

Crews working on restoring power for co-op members in Bottineau, Rolette Counties

Image: North Central Electric Co-op
Image: North Central Electric Co-op(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. –  North Central Electric Co-op said it’s working on restoring power to customers across its area, who lost power due to winds knocking down trees into power lines.

As of 4 p.m., the co-op said 178 of its members were without power, from north of Bottineau, to northwest of Belcourt.

The provider said crews are working to restore power, and hope to have it back on by Saturday night.

