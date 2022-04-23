Blizzard forces Minot-area schools to practice inside, unusual spring season

MINOT, N.D. – Usually, golf balls don’t sound like ping pong balls.

And locker rooms don’t have signs about caring about others’ feelings and the lunch menu.

But usually, Minot doesn’t get three feet of snow in the middle of April.

Spring sports across the region were forced inside by the historic blizzard. The Des Lacs-Burlington golf team is using plastic golf balls in the elementary school commons.

“We played one game so it kind of felt like I don’t know a preseason thing I guess and now that the snow melts it’s going to be actual season,” said Bishop Ryan freshman Rylie Deeter, a softball player.

After less than two weeks of outdoor sports, softball players take aim at concrete.

Golfers are confined to hallways, and pole vaulters stretch.

“Track is not a gym sport (laughs), we are not real happy now with the weather but the weather’s starting to turn and we’ll be out shortly I’m sure,” said Rugby girls’ track and field coach Bill Jansen.

It’s cabin fever. In the middle of April.

“It’s pretty boring being in the gyms every day,” said Rylie.

When fields are caked in snow, softball and soccer teams and usually utilize the Minot State bubble.

“That would have helped quite frequently. Not only Minot State but the area schools to maybe have some softball or soccer,” said Minot High Athletic Director Mitch Lunde.

The heavy snow and high winds ripped the air-supported dome, bursting the bubble.

“That’s the hand we’re dealt and we’ll continue to work hard to get our kids some opportunities,” said Lunde.

While Minot offers amenities for indoor tennis, not all schools have access to batting cages and golf simulators.

“We all got to deal with it, everyone in the region. As long as we’re practicing, that’s all we need,” said Des Lacs-Burlington freshman Eli Miller.

And with another storm on the way, schools are stuck waiting for an unusual season.

Lunde said that the school was waiting to plow Duane Carlson field under after the second storm hits Minot.

