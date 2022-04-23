Blizzard conditions return to Williston, officials recommend emergency travel only

WILLISTON, N.D. - Another April blizzard has hit western North Dakota, creating whiteout conditions throughout the region.

What started as freezing rain Saturday morning has devolved into wet snow, which has made travel difficult. Williams County Emergency Management officials say there have already been reports of traffic accidents and stranded vehicles.

Officials are asking the public to stay off the roads if possible and to move any vehicles off the roads so plows can clear emergency routes.

Some roads in Williston are closed, including 32nd Avenue West between 26th Street West and 11th Street West. Officials at Williston Basin International Airport have announced that all flights Saturday have been canceled.

