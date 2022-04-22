Advertisement

Williston, Williams County preparing for second winter storm

(Williston Plows)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Just as the snow started to melt and roads cleared, snow removal crews are gearing up for a second winter storm.

Rain is expected to fall late Friday, which will turn into snow and ice throughout the weekend. Crews have had little time to rest as they have spent the past week maintaining their equipment for this weekend. With the wintry mix, officials say it will be more tricky planning than compared to the last storm.

“We don’t know what’s coming. We are preparing for the worst,” said Jim Engen, roads and street superintendent for the City of Williston.

After the rain turns into snow, Engen says crews will send out brine and sand trucks to allow traction for emergency responders. Plows will come out after six inches of snow have accumulated, starting with emergency routes.

“Our emergency service routes will be opened up to start with for enough room for an emergency truck to go through. That is first and foremost safety for our community,” said Jim Engen, Williston Superintendent of Roads.

Officials recommend moving vehicles off the side of the streets if you are on an emergency route and to not drive if road conditions become poor.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Law enforcement is investigating an incident at Mott-Regent School
An Allegiant airplane on the tarmac.
Allegiant reducing some services to Minot, Bismarck amid ‘unprecedented’ labor shortage
Taxi 9000 vehicle
Taxi 9000 closed until further notice
Wade Bison
BREAKING: Fargo man pleads guilty to murder for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan
Wildlife Sensitive Area in north Bismarck, noted as "no trespassing"
Snowmobilers in north Bismarck harassing wildlife

Latest News

Police investigating death of man with gunshot wound
Minot Police investigating Friday homicide
10PM Sportscast 4/21/2022
10PM Sportscast 4/21/2022
Minot 4th graders
Minot 4th graders get to see their work on the silver screen
Minot's new north hill school
Minot’s new north hill school has a color scheme