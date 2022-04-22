Williston, Williams County preparing for second winter storm

WILLISTON, N.D. - Just as the snow started to melt and roads cleared, snow removal crews are gearing up for a second winter storm.

Rain is expected to fall late Friday, which will turn into snow and ice throughout the weekend. Crews have had little time to rest as they have spent the past week maintaining their equipment for this weekend. With the wintry mix, officials say it will be more tricky planning than compared to the last storm.

“We don’t know what’s coming. We are preparing for the worst,” said Jim Engen, roads and street superintendent for the City of Williston.

After the rain turns into snow, Engen says crews will send out brine and sand trucks to allow traction for emergency responders. Plows will come out after six inches of snow have accumulated, starting with emergency routes.

“Our emergency service routes will be opened up to start with for enough room for an emergency truck to go through. That is first and foremost safety for our community,” said Jim Engen, Williston Superintendent of Roads.

Officials recommend moving vehicles off the side of the streets if you are on an emergency route and to not drive if road conditions become poor.

