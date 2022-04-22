A surprise from Australia; Bismarck grandparents meet grandson for first time

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2019, Patsy Haage and her husband, Kelsey, moved to Australia. They planned to come back to visit her family in Bismarck at least once a year.

Then COVID hit, and travel restrictions kept them from traveling. They finally planned a trip home and then last week’s historic blizzard almost kept them away again.

The good news: Patsy and her family finally made it to Bismarck and their arrival won’t soon be forgotten.

This was a moment nearly three years in the making. It is the moment Tom and Barb Thorson met their grandson, Owen, for the very first time.

“That moment was just amazing. It was absolutely amazing. My heart was just filled with joy,” said Barb Thorson, Patsy’s mom.

“It’s the first time anyone’s ever met Owen. So, it’s a bit of a special moment,” added Kelsey.

Patsy and Kelsey live in Australia. COVID kept them away for almost three years

“It was really hard,” admitted Patsy. “It’s one of those things where it got harder as time went on, rather than easier.”

Pulling off this surprise wasn’t easy either. Patsy enlisted her dad’s help,

“I was almost in trouble with the surprise,” said her dad, Tom Thorson.

Together, they managed to surprise Patsy’s entire family.

“It turned out well. I think I managed to scare my mother-in-law to death. But overall, it was very special,” said Kelsey.

Owen has settled right in; he’s been busy playing with his grandparents and cousin. And in the short time they’ve been home, Owen has been baptized in the church Patsy grew up in

Owen still isn’t so sure about the snow; it’s his first time ever seeing it. But his parents are grateful he can experience a little North Dakota winter.

“We were hoping to see so some snow,” said Patsy.

That snow nearly delayed their trip again. Canceled and delayed flights forced them to drive from Denver to Bismarck, in the middle of the blizzard.

“It was a bit of a journey and a bit of a roundabout way to get there, but we did manage it in the end,” said Kelsey.

While the journey is an important piece of this story, for this family, the destination is the best part. Because there truly is no place like home.

Kelsey will head back to his job in Australia in a couple of weeks. Patsy and Owen will stay with her parents for nine weeks. She says maybe they’ll get to experience all four seasons of weather while they’re here.

