Souris Valley Sabre Dogs release 2022 season schedule

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs(KFYR-TV)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, the reigning Expedition League champions, released the 2022 summer schedule Thursday.

The season begins at home on May 27 against the Red River Pilots.

The Sabre Dogs will play 56 regular season games against three opponents: Red River, the Pierre Trappers and the Northern Iowa Raging Roosters.

As of Thursday night, the Expedition League lists four teams: Souris Valley, Red River, Pierre, and the Sioux Falls Sunfish.

Your News Leader reached out to Expedition League leadership to clarify the teams that will participate in the 2022 season.

