Roosevelt Park Zoo monitoring health of lioness ‘Jasira’

MINOT, N.D. – The veterinarian staff at the Roosevelt Park Zoo is monitoring the health of one of its longtime resident African lions.

A spokesperson for the zoo said that Jasira, the 15-year-old African lion, recently stopped eating. The zoo said its veterinarians believe Jasira has developed kidney disease, and are looking into ways to ease her discomfort.

The spokesperson said all cats, domesticated and big cats alike, are prone to kidney disease. The average lifespan for African lions is between 15-20 years.

The lioness was born in October of 2006 at the Pueblo Zoo, and came to Minot the following year.

She is paired with her mate Kiota, who is one year older than she is, and is said to be in good health.

The zoo said Jasira is not showing other behavioral signals, aside from loss of appetite. They said that staff will be closely monitoring her behavior over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.