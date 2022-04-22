Poplar High School senior awarded ‘Spirit of Montana’ award

POPLAR, Mont. - While on his trip through northeast Montana, Governor Greg Gianforte honored one high school student in Poplar Thursday.

Senior Jazmin Gorder was presented with the “Spirit of Montana” award in front of her peers. She was nominated for the award for being a two-time state wrestling champion and president of the Poplar Student Council.

“I knew he was going to give someone an award, but I didn’t know it was going to be me - that was the biggest surprise of all. I was very honored to be given the award, it felt very rewarding in a way. I’m very thankful that I was chosen for it,” said Gorder.

During the assembly, Gianforte called Gorder an inspiration to young girls on the Fort Peck Reservation and throughout the area to compete in the sport.

Gorder will continue her wrestling career at Minot State University next year while pursuing a degree in nursing.

