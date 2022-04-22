Minot’s new north hill school has a color scheme

MINOT, N.D. – After months of work Minot’s new school has a color scheme.

The school board voted Thursday for navy blue, silver, and white, to contrast the maroon and gold of Magic City campus. Officials said that work on the new facility was being held up by the decision, but now with the colors selected they can incorporate them into the designs of the building.

“Want to show some homage, basically, to the Air Force, and I think those colors are traditional Air Force colors. So no matter what we do with the mascot and the name if we were to approve those colors then we are for sure showing that homage to the Air Force,” said Miranda Schuler, School Board.

Officials tried to narrow down the name and mascot for the new school by polling the board members. They will publish the three names and two mascots in another public survey to see what people think. They are Great Northern High school, Minot North, or North Star.

For mascot the choices will be Missiles or Falcons.

“My suggestion was the missiles for obvious reasons with the Minot Air Force Base, but notwithstanding the prior presentation, you’d have the rockets and missiles on North Hill, and the mystics and magicians on South Hill,” said Scott Louser, resident.

The topic will come back for discussion at the May meeting and other names might still be considered.

